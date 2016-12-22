2016 Millington Chamber Gala

By Whitney Fisher

On Dec. 13, the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Dinner at The Balcony. The sponsors were Clean Line Energy, Saint Francis Medical Partners, Hampton Inn & Suites, University of Memphis – Millington, First South Financial Credit Union and Homer Skelton Ford of Millington.

The Chamber had a chance to thank its members with a classy set up, entertainment and dinner. The theme of ‘It’s All About Us!’ was enjoyed by special guest and honorees. Awards went to Volunteer of the Year Bob Baker, Person of the Year Cary Vaughn, Heart & Hand Winner Boatwright Pharmacy and Hall of Honor Terry Roland.