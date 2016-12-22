Buffalo Wild Wings celebrates opening week

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

It was almost time to open the doors with dozens of people standing outside holding one of 100 special Buffalo Wild Wings paper food trays.

Millington was on the brink of unleashing the beer and wings at newest B-Dub location at 8544 Highway 51 North Suite 101. When 10 a.m. struck on the clock Dec. 12, it was time to reward those who waited patiently in the cold with free wings for a year.

Meanwhile other area residents wanted to enjoy the official grand opening of Buffalo Wild Wings in the Shops of Millington Farms.

“It’s been a long time coming,” general manager Scott Slocum said. “We’ve been waiting on this. This has been a long time coming. The community has been great down to the government of Millington. We were at a couple of meetings with the municipality. I’ve never been to a city council meeting and got applauded. I felt like the president up there.”

City officials and residents from as far as Tipton County were excited when news broke in April about the building permit filed by the well-known eatery.

The Millington location joins other locations near the Bluff City with Wolfchase Center in Memphis, Hacks Cross Retail Center in Southaven/Olive Branch, Miss.

To celebrate in Flag City, Buffalo Wild Wings had a soft opening Dec. 8-9. When Dec. 11 came, people started lining up to be one of 100 to win free wings for a year.

“They are freezing their behinds off,” Slocum said. “It was overwhelming driving in here this morning at 4 something seeing all these people camped out in their tents. We had moves playing for them. They were actually smiling. It made you feel better. It made you feel like this going to be a success.”

The first winners were Bennett Boberg, Emilee Burton and Jeremy and Adele Clare-Talbot. The group arrived form The Awakening Church in Atoka after service to get in line to be one of the first 100 customers.

Millington Mayor Terry Jones and members of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce greeted The Awakening Church group and others before the official ribbon cutting. Other dignitaries were on hand like Millington Alderman Larry Dagen for the presentation.

Officials are excited by just the impact B-Dub will have on the local economy for years to come. Aspen Dental was the first business to open in the Shops of Millington Farms with several coming this spring.

According to an economic impact study by Younger Associates, “the construction of 125,000 square feet of retail property will have a one-time economic impact of more than $36.8 million dollars on the Shelby County economy and will generate about $368,201 ($165,960 in sales tax for the City and $114,895 in sales tax for the county with an additional $87,346 from other local tax revenues…When retail operations are at full projected sales volumes, the annual local sales tax revenue generated is projected to be over $808,143. The retail operations will support a total of 484 direct and indirect jobs. The wages paid to these jobs will generate $928,726 in new local tax revenues annually.”

Other stores projected in the shopping center are Ross, Rack Room Shoes, Rue 21 and more.

Slocum said Buffalo Wild Wings will live up to its tradition while being a firm part of the community.

“We are wings, beer and sports first and foremost,” he said. “But our philanthropy is Boys and Girls Club. Since Millington doesn’t have one at the moment, we’ll work with other organizations like the YMCA. And in the surrounding communities of Munford and Atoka, they do have Boys and Girls Clubs. So we’ll live up to our corporate philanthropy mission.

“But as a businessman I have to say we’re going to be in business for a long time as long as everybody is getting feed,” Slocum concluded.

For more information on hours, call (901) 872-3800.