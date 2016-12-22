Categorized | Community

Christmas Spirit

Posted on December 22, 2016.

mls-12-22-christmas-spirit-4cThroughout the month of December, Millington Dollar Tree employee Neco has spread Christmas cheer with his hat, glowing nose and spirit. On one day, longtime Millington resident and Millington Central High School graduate Mary Whitehead joined Neco in a display of holiday joy. Whitehead wears Christmas sweaters throughout the season and is known in her family for having her Christmas Tree up in October. She was in the Dollar Tree earlier this month of course buying more decorations for her display at home.

