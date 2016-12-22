Lady Cougars seize control in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



Rivalries can bring the best out of teams, players and coaches.

Friday night the Munford Lady Cougars arrived to the William Osteen Gymnasium with a 7-2 record and roster featuring Gabby Crawford, Johnna Jones and Shania “Maine Girl” Johnson.

The host Millington Lady Trojans have been struggling this season incorporating a new offense and young players. But Lady Trojans Head Coach Bruce Marshall’s plan of patient offense and aggressive defense.

Millington only trailed 12-10 after one quarter. Then the Lady Cougars used a 20-2 run in the second quarter to expand their advantage. Munford prevailed 60-22.

“We play to the level of our competition,” Munford Head Coach Steve Poindexter said. “Our kids know that. That’s something we’re stressing and something we’re working on getting to a certain level and competing there no matter who the opponent is.”

The Lady Trojans competed at a high level in the first quarter starting with a Marquisha Sanders drive to the rim drawing a foul. Her free throw made the score 3-0.

After Munford jumped ahead 7-3, Millington received a three-pointer from Trevona DeSouza to make the score 7-6.

Johnson answered that big play for Munford with a three-point of her own. Then Millington’s Sky Clark drained a triple to make the score 10-9. Moments later Clark made a free throw tying the game at 10-10.

Crawford closed the opening period with a bucket in the post giving the Lady Cougars a 12-10 advantage.

“I think we did a good job of (playing at high level) Tuesday against DeSoto,” Poindexter recalled. “But it took us awhile tonight to shake it off and start playing.”

The second quarter began with Johnson taking a rebound and racing straight up the court for a layup. That bucket sparked a 20-2 run for Munford with Cameron Bruce, Kennisha Mason, Jones and Crawford.

Crawford made back-to-back buckets in the paint making the score 24-12. After Johnson hit another shot, Jones made the tally 28-12 with a layup.

When Lady Cougar Ally Gover hit a triple the scoreboard read 32-12. Traci Clark ended Millington’s drought with a foul shot and the score was 32-15 at halftime.

The Lady Cougars turned up the defense pressure in the second half holding Millington to 7 points. Meanwhile Munford scored 21 points in the third quarter concluding with another Gover three-pointer.

Poindexter said his teams played better in the second half and he wants that to be the routine for four quarters.

“To be consistent in the game, you have to be consistent in practice,” he concluded. “When you focus in practice and you do that enough, it naturally cares over to the games.”