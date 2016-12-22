Taylor Made: MCHS Assistant Principal introduces new mentorship program

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Several Millington Central High School students were able to enjoy a relax atmosphere among their peers.

With programs, speeches and entertainment set up by MCHS Assistant Principal Andrew Taylor, more than 60 students participated in the first mentorship program on campus.

“Today we are implementing our mentor program with our young boys and girls,” Taylor said. “We’re going to start investing time with them in our after-school programs like doing things like tonight. “We’re going to bring them in along with community members,” he continued. “We have several pastors here and members of the Millington community came here just to be a part of mentoring our kids It’s a very diverse group here having a good time fellowshipping here.”

On Dec. 9, community spiritual leaders like Fred Bailey Sr., Dr. Jeri Jackson, Luke Sadler and Carl Marshall spoke to the children. MCHS faculty like Michael Perry, Jewel Gates and William Carter helped conduct the events of the evening.

The night started with presentations in the William Osteen Gymnasium with the guests talking about setting goals, leadership and how to be a man and how to conduct yourself as a woman.

Dinner was provided featuring pizza, wings, veggies and soda. The students ate in the cafeteria as Sadler from Young Life spoke.

Taylor said most of the 62 students know Sadler and some worship with Bailey and the other clergy on Sundays. Taylor wants to smooth the transition of the mentorship program with the assistance of the religious leaders in the community participating.

Now Taylor and staff are preparing to take the mentorship program to the next level.

“My next goal is to have Super Bowl Sunday to give these kids a chance to enjoy Super Sunday,” he said. “Maybe if they make the grade, have the grades or make the benchmark in Math, we might do a Super Bowl celebration for them.”

Taylor said he also hopes the program expands with the help of business leaders, other churches and those who work within the halls of MCHS.

“The ultimate mission is for all the students here to have a bond within the school,” he said. “Just like the bond they have with Young Life. We’re trying to bring those things that work in the neighborhood here.

“Like the pastors here pastor these students on Sunday,” Taylor concluded. “The ultimate goal is bring that fellowship and bond with the students here. If you ask right you can still get rewarded on a higher level. We have to do things for kids within our community and here showering them with love.”

For more information, call 873-8100.