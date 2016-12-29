Bria’s Best: MCHS senior participates in Cotillion Ball

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



Millington was represented at the 27th Annual Holiday Cotillion 2016 presented by The Memphis Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

On Dec. 17 at the Memphis Peabody Hotel, Millington Central High School senior Bria Barnes was one of 11 debutantes recognized. She was joined by her parents Teresa and Rex Barnes and escort, fellow MCHS senior Chance Taylor during the Cotillion Program.

Before the debutantes took center stage, the program was opened by Memphis Chapter of The Links President Denise Mustiful-Martin. She had the honor of presenting the Links Scholar to LeMoyne-Owen College student Jennifer White.

The host for the evening were Markova Redd-Anderson of News Channel 3 and Arthur Horne, III. The duo highlighted others participating in the program and the 65 years of service by the Links.

The Links have donated $50,000 to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, establish a $100,000 endowed scholarship to LeMoyne-Owen College. The Links have also established the Women’s Leadership and Training Summit and more.

Once the history was read, the guests heard a breakdown of what led to the 2016 Cotillion. The Cotillion was the culmination of a six-month program designed to develop my leadership, social and personal skills. This program included workshops and community service projects. The activities included business etiquette, financial literacy, and a Leadership Awards Luncheon.

The 2016 debutantes started with Orientation then participated in a Meet & Greet. The girls had a sleepover to build bonding.

The Links coordinated an Anti-Bullying Workshop for the debutantes. The girls’ next stop was the Financial Literacy Workshop. There was a Father-Daughter Golf Scramble and Serving the Community Day.

The debutantes enjoyed a Mother-Daughter Luncheon and then it was time for weeks of rehearsal for the Cotillion.

Along with Barnes, the debutantes were Ashley Coble, Simone Golden, Morghan Hill, Ashley Jones, Autumn Jones, Daria Letcher, Halee Myers, Rachel Patterson, Jayla Smith and Terica Stephens.

The audience viewed an introduction clip from the girls and heard their bios escorted by Chance Taylor and his peers Darion Allen, Patrick M. Dandridge Jr., Jordan Hill, Vance Hodges, Roman Jones, Dylan McGee, Jordan Reed, Devon Robinson, Johnny Ruffin III and C. Colin Walk IV.

The Ladies-in-Waiting like MCHS’ Karyme del Carmen Brooks were a part of the introductions of each debutante.

Barnes’ intro included her accomplishments as a student/athlete at MCHS. She played basketball and softball. Barnes was a captain and All-District standout for the Lady Trojan Soccer team.

She is member of Key Club, FCA, FCCLA and HOSA. She held the offices of vice president of FCA.

Barnes’ mother Teresa wrote to her daughter, “I’ve believed in you since day one as I knew you would grow into the intelligent young lady you are today. Through all the trials and tribulations that we’ve been through over the years, God never left our side and kept His arms wrapped around you even in my absence.”

Teresa concluded in her letter to Bria, “Last but not least, remember you will always be my “Suga Mama” and I will always be a Mother who’s so proud to call you my Daughter.”