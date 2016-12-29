Calendar of Events December 29, 2016

Month of December

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*The EA chapter is here in Millington. Emotions Anonymous International. Emotions Anonymous (EA) exists to support individuals with emotional difficulties in their efforts to live a more manageable life by using the Emotions Anonymous Program of recovery. For more information, call Jereme Barrera at 702-882-5002 or 873-5770.

Art Exhibits

*Dec. 30 is also the date for new art and artists to bring their work for the Jan14 exhibit. What time: 10 a.m., where: “Insight Gallery”, at St. Anne’s Church, 4063 Sykes Road, Millington, 409-8705 contact Art Director Morris. There is a fee (these funds will be donation for use of the church). Each artist will need to fill out an art form listing the works they are entering, title of work, medium and cost. We will use this information to make up the artist list and to make item cards for each piece of work on exhibit. For more information, contact Morris at 409-8705.

*Jan. 14, 2017, Insight Gallery Art Reception from 5-7 p.m., “Insight Gallery”, at St. Anne’s Church, 4063 Sykes Road, Millington. Invitations will be sent out but if you’d like to send a few to your friends please let us know and we will email you a copy. The reception is free and open to the public.

Month of January

Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. with “Selecting Trees.” Joellen Diamond of Tennessee State and Horticultural Agent in Tipton County will be at Millington Public Library located at 4858 Easley in Millington. It’s free to the public. For more information call 872-2609.