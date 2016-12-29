Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety December 29, 2016

Posted on December 29, 2016.

public-safetyFire Reports
Passenger vehicle fire
Dec. 8 – 8235 U.S. Highway 51 North
Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire
Dec. 9 –  Raleigh-Millington Road at Duncan Road
Electrical wiring/equipment problem
Dec. 4 – 8454 Highway 51 North
Hazardous conditions
Dec. 6 – 2620 Goldsby Place
Public Service assistance
Dec. 8 – 4825 Bill Knight Ave
Emergency Medical assistance
Dec. 4 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 5000 block of Easley Street; State Route 385 at U.S. Highway 14; 7000 block of Bill Knight Court; 5000 block of Easley Street; 5000 block of Easley Street
Dec. 5 – 5000 block of Brinkley Drive; 7000 block of Arapaho Street
Dec. 6 – 6000 block of Karista Street; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Bon Homme Richard drive
Dec. 7 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Church Street; 4000 block of Water Briar Road
Dec. 8 – 4000 block of Montgomery Street, 7000 block of Rockford Street
Dec. 9 – 9000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive
Dec. 10 – 4000 block of Cedar Hills Drive; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Pam drive; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

City Court Reports
December 13th, 2016
Fines
Joshua T Crum – 80 Rolling Meadows Dr, Drummonds, possession of a controlled substance, $500 fine plus cost
Nicholas N Curtis – 95 Beaver Creek Drive, Mason, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost
James E Dalton – 4947 Northaven Cove, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Ricky D Jones – 1138 Portersville Road, Atoka, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $250 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Chasity R Chastain – 6377 Port Royal Drive, Millington, domestic assault

Arrests
Dec. 9 – 34 year old Bartlett female charged with domestic assault, criminal trespass; 32 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more
Dec. 11 – 39 year old Gasden male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, speed limit violation; 28 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, required position and method of turning at intersections; 31 year old Horseshoe male charged with driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked – Out of State DL; 30 year old Millington female charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment
Dec. 12 – 32 year old Brighton male charged with failure to appear; 53 year old Millington female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession or casual exchange, public intoxication
Dec. 13 – 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031