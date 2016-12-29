Public Safety December 29, 2016

Fire Reports

Passenger vehicle fire

Dec. 8 – 8235 U.S. Highway 51 North

Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire

Dec. 9 – Raleigh-Millington Road at Duncan Road

Electrical wiring/equipment problem

Dec. 4 – 8454 Highway 51 North

Hazardous conditions

Dec. 6 – 2620 Goldsby Place

Public Service assistance

Dec. 8 – 4825 Bill Knight Ave

Emergency Medical assistance

Dec. 4 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 5000 block of Easley Street; State Route 385 at U.S. Highway 14; 7000 block of Bill Knight Court; 5000 block of Easley Street; 5000 block of Easley Street

Dec. 5 – 5000 block of Brinkley Drive; 7000 block of Arapaho Street

Dec. 6 – 6000 block of Karista Street; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Bon Homme Richard drive

Dec. 7 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Navy Road; 7000 block of Church Street; 4000 block of Water Briar Road

Dec. 8 – 4000 block of Montgomery Street, 7000 block of Rockford Street

Dec. 9 – 9000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive

Dec. 10 – 4000 block of Cedar Hills Drive; 8000 block of Hill Street; 7000 block of Pam drive; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

City Court Reports

December 13th, 2016

Fines

Joshua T Crum – 80 Rolling Meadows Dr, Drummonds, possession of a controlled substance, $500 fine plus cost

Nicholas N Curtis – 95 Beaver Creek Drive, Mason, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost

James E Dalton – 4947 Northaven Cove, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Ricky D Jones – 1138 Portersville Road, Atoka, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $250 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Chasity R Chastain – 6377 Port Royal Drive, Millington, domestic assault

Arrests

Dec. 9 – 34 year old Bartlett female charged with domestic assault, criminal trespass; 32 year old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more

Dec. 11 – 39 year old Gasden male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, speed limit violation; 28 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, speed limit violation, required position and method of turning at intersections; 31 year old Horseshoe male charged with driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked – Out of State DL; 30 year old Millington female charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment

Dec. 12 – 32 year old Brighton male charged with failure to appear; 53 year old Millington female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession or casual exchange, public intoxication

Dec. 13 – 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 31 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more