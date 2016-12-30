NEWS UPDATE: Millington Regional Jet Port Hosts 2017 Memphis Air Show this May

U.S. Navy Blue Angels To Visit Memphis

Star Staff Reports

The United States Navy Blue Angels, the world’s most famous jet team, is making its winter visit to Memphis on Jan. 3 (Tuesday) to meet with Memphis Air Show officials in advance of their feature performance at the Memphis – Millington Airport May 13-14, 2017.

Blue Angel No. 7 LT Brandon Hempler of Wamego, Kan., and Blue Angel No. 8 LT Dave Steppe of Birmingham, Ala., will do a pass over the airport in their F/A-18 Hornet and then land at approximately 9:15 a.m.

The Blue Angels are known for their precision formation flying and are a crowd favorite throughout the world. At the show, they will be flying their six distinctive blue and gold F-18 Hornets and be accompanied by their C-130 support aircraft “Fat Albert,” which is also performing at the show.

More details about other show performers, static displays and additional features will be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at www.MemphisAirShow.com. A wide range of options for every budget are available from general admission to a Flight Line Club where spectators enjoy the most exclusive seating, private amenities and the best view of the show.