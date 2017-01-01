NEWS ALERT: Mayor and Board are sworn in to begin 2017

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The newly elected Board of Mayor and Aldermen were sworn into office this evening at the Millington City Hall located at 7930 Nelson in the Chambers.

In front of friends, family and residents of Millington, Mayor Terry Jones was sworn in by Sen. Mark Norris first. Then other elected officials for Aldermen took to the stage with Norris including Frankie Dakin (Position 3), Larry Dagen (Position 4), Thomas McGhee (Position 5), Don Lowry (Position 6) and Mike Caruthers (Position 7).

Then it was time for a special called meeting to fill the two vacant positions of 1 and 2 after the resignations of Missy Boyd Ervin and Hank Hawkins respectively.

Ervin and Hawkins were victorious in the November elections. But because both are city of Millington employees through the Millington Municipal School System, both had to decide to either quit their jobs to assume the post of Alderman or turn in their resignation.

Ervin and Hawkins both resigned throughout December.

In order to have a full Board for the first meeting of 2017 on Jan. 9, the special meeting appointed the replacements for Position 1 and 2. The Board unanimously voted to fill the spots with the runner-up for each Position with Bethany Huffman and Albert Bell respectively.