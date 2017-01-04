Hardee’s is open for business in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

By the time the three members of the American Legion Elvis Presley Post 249 arrived to new Millington Hardee’s, dozens of customers have already been through the lines.

Residents of Flag City and Tipton County were excited about the opening of the 8523 Highway 51 North location. But the officials from Hardee’s and General Manager Regan “Ray Ray” Wills officially marked the grand opening of the building when Commander Glen Ross, Vice Commander Ken Massa and Sal Squadron Cmdr. Michael Sims raised the American Flag to the blue Millington sky.

“It’s exciting,” Wills said. “I actually started off as a cashier in Jackson in 2014. It’s only been three years and it feels good to open up my own store.

“People can expect good food, fresh and quality food,” she added. “Excellent service, we will give the best service. We will treat our customers the way we wanted to be treated. You can’t get that charbroil flavor anywhere else.”

The Millington location joins the recent arrivals of the Hardee’s in Memphis at 4628 Summer Ave. and 2005 Whitten Road.

The history of Hardee’s began with Wilber Hardee opening his first namesake restaurant in Greenville, N.C. in 1960. Five months later he had his first franchise and over the years his burger chain has spread to become a favorite throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern United States.

Known as Carl’s Jr., west of the Mississippi River, Hardee’s became famous for its fresh made biscuits.

Back in the 1990s Hardee’s was a mainstay in the Memphis area even selling fried chicken. Since 2003, Hardee’s decided to pare down its menu and focus on the hearty 1/3-, 1/2- and 2/3-pound Thickburger line made with 100 percent angus beef.

Wills said before arriving in Millington, Hardee’s did it’s research of Flag City decorating the restaurant with tributes to USA Stadium and the NSA Mid-South Base on the walls. The presence of Post 249 was important as a way of showing gratitude to the men and women who have served our country.

“We want to bring the good service, the good food and make everybody fell welcome the same way they’ve made us feel welcome since the day we broke ground,” Wills concluded. “From the breaking of the ground to the training, we’ve always felt welcome.”