NEWS ALERT: Winter Blast Ahead

Star Staff Reports

“Bundle up! The National Weather Service has predicted a winter blast Thursday through Saturday with temperatures down to the 20’s with light snow flurries,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

“Director Lane and his staff will be in contact with our emergency services coordinators,” added Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.

Winter Preparedness Tips:

Know the Terms:

·Hypothermia: When the body temperature drops below 95 F. Symptoms may include: confusion, shivering, fatigue, difficulty speaking, or loss of coordination. Bring victims into a warm environment, remove wet clothing, and seek medical attention.

·Wind Chill: Perceived decrease in air temperature felt on exposed skin due to air flow.

·Winter Weather Advisory: Winter conditions may cause significant inconveniences.

·Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible. Check disaster kits. Prepare to shelter.

·Winter Storm Warning: A winter storm will occur soon. Bring in pets and take shelter.

·Frost/Freeze Warning: Below freezing temperatures are predicted.

Winterize Home:

·Have a working secondary heat source (fireplace or propane heater).

·Have professionals inspect chimneys and heating equipment ahead of time.

·Insulate outdoor pipes. Place a hard cover over outdoor faucets. During a freeze, let indoor faucets drip and open cabinet doors under sinks.

·Have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every floor and outside sleeping areas.

·Have a working ABC fire extinguisher.

·Know how to shut off water in case pipes burst.

Plan for pets:

·Bring pets into a warm environment. Make sure they have food and water.

·Ensure livestock have shelter, food, and water.

Winterize Vehicle:

·Tune Up: Check antifreeze, battery, exhaust, filters, defroster, lights, oil, wipers, and tires.

·Emergency Auto Kit: Include shovel, scraper, flashlight, NOAA radio, water, nonperishable food, first-aid kit, blankets, booster cables, HELP / OK sign, coat, gloves, scarf, hat, and boots.

Be a buddy! Check on your neighbors.

Resources:

Federal Emergency Management Agency: www.fema.gov

ReadyTN mobile app: http://www.tnema.org/ReadyTN/mobile-app.html