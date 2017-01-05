Categorized | Community

2017 NARFE Officers

Posted on January 5, 2017.

mls-01-05-narfe-officers-3cThe 2017 officers for the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association, chapter 1382 of Millington were inducted December 8 at the Christmas luncehon meeting held December 8 at Old Timers Restaurant.  Pictured from left are Dorothy Bolden (president), Donald Smith (vice president), Martha Forest (secretary) and Russell Palmer (treasurer). NARFE meets at noon the third Thursday of each month at Applebee’s restaurant in Millington. For more information, call Carolyn Cribbis at 413-7123.

