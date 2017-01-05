Calendar of Events January 5, 2017

Month of January

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

Jan. 5

Start the New Year off with Senior Exercise at the Baker Community Center. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Cyprus Room. The class is geared toward all seniors and exercises can be modified for those less mobile included wheel chair bound. The community center is located at 7942 Church Street in Millington. For more information, call 873-5770.

Jan. 14

Millington City Beautiful Gardening Series will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. with “Selecting Trees.” Joellen Diamond of Tennessee State and Horticultural Agent in Tipton County will be at Millington Public Library located at 4858 Easley in Millington. It’s free to the public. For more information call 872-2609.

Jan. 17

Dance Night at The Baker will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Baker Auditorium. The event is for ages 30 and up. Lessons start at 6 p.m. and the Dance at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every Month. There will be live bands for each event. Bring enough finger foods for up to 30 people. For more information, call 873-5770.

Jan. 20

Join Millington Arts, Recreation and Parks from Family Skate Night the third Friday of every month from to 8 p.m. There is a cost per skater and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase during the event. Skates are provided but you are welcome to bring your own. For more information, call 873-5770.