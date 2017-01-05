Public Safety January 5, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

public-safetyCity Court Reports
December 20, 2016
Fines
Burdell Akins – 5046 Village Woods Drive, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $350 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Christian J Avery – 7789 Bill Knight Court, Millington, reckless driving, $500 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Markeshia E Baskerville – 5160 Leonard Road, Memphis, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost
Martha A Beam – 7227 Pam Drive, Millington, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus cost, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost
Lucian L Collins – 168 Lakeview Drive, Hughes, driving on suspended license/out of state, $150 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost
David W Follmann – 226 Hawthorne, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $500 fine plus cost, speeding, $ 50 fine plus cost
Sherry E Joyner – 97 Riverchase Drive, Millington, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost
Jermaine M Robinson – 261 Hillside, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $350 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
John G Goff – 58 Al Street, Atoka, evading arrest, resisting official detention
Sentences
Christian J Avery – 7789 Bill Knight Court, Millington, theft under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 26 days suspended, 11 months 26 days probation, 3 days credit, restitution to victim, random drug screens
Kacey Daniel Block – Millington, domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 25 days suspended, 11 months 25 days probation, 4 days credit, no contact with victim, attend anger management, evading arrest, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 25 days suspended, 11 months 25 days probation, 4 days credit, concurrent with assault
Sherry E Joyner – 97 Riverchase Drive, Millington, theft of property under $500, $350 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 28 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation, 1 day credit
Jimmie W Plater – 6969 Sledge Road, Millington, theft under $500, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 22 days probation, 7 days credit
Victoria P Trenthem – 6919 Richard Wilson Drive, Millington, unauthorized use of auto, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 jail, 11 months 17 days suspended, 11 months and 17 days probation, 12 days credit, random drug screens

Arrests
Dec. 14 – 48 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more, theft of property $500 or less; 43 year old Munford female charged with theft of property $500 or more
Dec. 15 – 23 year old Covington male charged with failure to appear, procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation; 54 year old Millington male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, evading arrest, vandalism $500 or less, failure to appear
Dec. 16 – 24 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
Dec. 17 – 31 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search
Dec. 18 – 45 year old Millington male charged failure to appear; 59 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
Dec. 19 – 45 year old Munford female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving
Dec. 20 –  33 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 52 year old Munford male charged with public intoxication; 44 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault, theft of property $500 or less

Fire Reports
Cooking fire
Dec. 17 – 7789 Bill Knight Court
Motor accident with injuries
Dec. 12 – 9635 Quito Road
Dec. 13 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Shelby Road
Motor accident without injuries
Dec. 15 – 8457 U.S. Highway 51 North
Emergency Medical assistance
Dec. 11 – 4000 block of Autumn Sun Road; 6000 block of  Willowbrook Drive; 7000 block of Juana Drive; 8000 block of Epperson Mill Road; 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road
Dec. 12 – 7000 block of Richard Wilson Drive; 4000 block of Buford Avenue; Bucknell Road and Crenshaw Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North
Dec. 13 – 5000 block of West Union Road; 6000 block of Angie Street
Dec. 14 – 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive; 4000 Cedar Hills Drive
Dec. 15 – 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road; 4000 block of Holly Lane; U.S. Highway 51 North and Bilrae Place; 7000 block of Cold Springs Lane; 4000 block of Navy Road
Dec. 16 – 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue; 8000 block of Hill Street
Dec. 17 – 5000 block Wind Brook; 7000 block of Church Street

