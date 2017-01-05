What’s important?

By David Peel

Those who will be gathered around your deathbed one day are the most important people in the world. It is not the stuff around the tree, or the lack thereof.

The boss that you labor for, who has you working holidays or overtime, is unlikely to be there. His priorities will change. He’ll get a new job or move to a new place because he’s doing what’s best for his family.

Those friends, well you called them friends, that will turn out to have been really just acquaintances will not be there. Indeed, if you are fortunate enough to have one or two good close friends you are rich indeed.

There is no requirement for those who are gathered around your deathbed to be blood-related to you. Sometimes relationships are closer than blood because of love. Love is not an emotion. It is not something we feel. It is primarily something we do.

And when people show you who they are, believe them. If they want what is best for you, regardless of what is best for them, then they are trustworthy. If they are in relationships only for what they can get out of it, then realize that is the case.

I’m a little fearful for the new generation not having deeper relationships. We have a lot of acquaintances online, and a lot of people that we may text or Snapchat or that follow us on Twitter and Facebook, but I fear for that long standing relationship that’s almost as close as family.

Kids aren’t spending hours playing baseball in the front yard wearing a diamond shaped pattern into the turf. They are on line with each other remotely. Who’s to say that won’t turn out to be just as good as what we all assume is better from our childhood, but it is a concern.

Given the election, there is likely to be some strife in many homes. It is much better to look at how we are the same rather than how we are different. It is not important that we agree on everything in order to remain friends. If necessary, it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable. As an injury lawyer, I fight mightily against other very bright people on the other side (insurance defense attorneys) who disagree with me. It doesn’t mean that we cannot remain friends.

So during this season where we gather around the Christmas tree, much like the shepherds gathered around a feeding trough containing the Savior of the world, let’s also remember who might be gathered around our deathbed. And let’s be good to them.

Because when you are on that hospital gurney, with tubes all in you, you won’t want to go back to the office to work more. You will not be worried about your bank account. You will not be worried about that offensive comment your brother-in-law made years ago. You’ll be thinking of who’s there and where you are headed. So, while we were at it, make sure that your eternity is secure. Because 80-90 years on this earth may seem like a long time, but eternity is too long to be wrong.

Peel seeks justice for those injured in motorcycle, truck and car accidents, disability and medical malpractice. He often addresses churches, clubs and groups without charge. Peel may be reached through PeelLawFirm.com wherein other articles may be accessed.