Icy roads in Millington

Star Staff Reports

Winter weather advisory will continue until 6 p.m. Weather experts are calling for 1 or 2 inches of snow. Today’s high in the Memphis area will be in the 20s. The low tonight will be in the teens.

There have been accidents reported throughout morning rush hours. Salt trucks are giving priority to heavier traveled roads. Cold temps will linger all weekend.

The roads in Millington like Veterans, Church and Navy Road are packed with ice according to motorists.

Shelby County Office of Preparedness info is available at www.staysaf