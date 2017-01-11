JOURNEY TO CARNEGIE HALL: MCHS Choir’s fund raiser Jan. 21 talent shows

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Preparation for the Millington Central High School’s trip to New York’s Carnegie Hall continued in the classroom this afternoon.

As Calvin Ellis’ students worked on learning the music, hitting notes and exploring ranges, the music director was trying to figure out how to raise another $15,000 toward the trip. Through the generosity of businesses, civic clubs, churches and private citizens, the Choir has already collected $13,000.

But the Choir still needs to hit its goal of $15,000 by March. The next big step toward that will take place Jan. 21 at the Millington Civic Center with a pair of talent shows.

The MCHS Choir will host a Junior Division Talent Show for ages 9-13 starting at 2 p.m. and later that day the Senior Division Talent Show for ages 14-18 at 7 p.m. The shows are $5 at the door.

“It’s for people who live in the city limits or parents on base,” Ellis said. ‘It’s for anybody who represents Millington. Its not just for the high school kids. Middle school or elementary kids it’s for.”

In addition the Choir will try to raise money with its Spring Concert on March 9. The students will also be selling Krispy Kreme Donuts and possibly host a Sadie Hawkins Dance.

In raising $13,000, groups like the NSA Mid-South, Homer Skelton, First United Methodist Church, Kiwanis and Millington Senior Citizens Group have played a huge part already.

“There have been so many,” Ellis said. “I don’t want to start naming them all because I would forget a few. We’re so appreciative of everybody’s support of trying to get up there. It’s such a lofty goal. We had to come down a little bit.

“We wanted to take a plane,” he concluded. “But fund raising is so hard that we’re going to take a bus. It’s such a small community with so many groups fund raising. We’re so grateful to all those place who let us sing to get exposure. People have been so generous in trying to get us exposed and donating.”

For more information or to donate, call 873-8100.