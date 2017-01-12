Categorized | Business

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Millington

Posted on January 12, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
mls-1-12-health-screening-art-4cResidents living in and around the Millington can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
First United Methodist Church will host this community event on Jan. 27.  The site is located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington.

Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.  Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.  Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com.  Pre-registration is required.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  