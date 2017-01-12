Public Safety January 12, 2017

Arrests

Dec. 22 – 52 year old Memphis male charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked

Dec. 23 – 20 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange

Dec. 24 – 46 year old Hernando female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving; 30 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault, domestic assault, domestic assault, failure to appear

Dec. 25 – 26 year old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication; 23 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct; 32 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

Dec. 27 – 26 year old Millington male charged failure to appear; 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 21 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less

City Court Reports

January 3, 2017

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Coltin W Ervin – 5045 O Conner, Millington, theft of property over $100 to $10,000

Sentences

Dione A Thaxton – Millington, assault, $500 fine plus cost, 6 months Shelby County Detention Center, 15 days credit, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 6 months concurrent with assault

Fire Reports

Road Freight or Transport vehicle fire

Dec. 20 – 5577 Victory Lane

Grass fire

Dec. 19 – Raleigh-Millington Road and Waverly

Gas Leak (natural Gas or LPG)

Dec. 20 – 4842 Tamarack Drive

Carbon Monoxide Incident

Dec. 18 – 4629 Cedar Hill Drive

Motor accident with injuries

Dec. 19 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Micro Drive.

Dec. 20 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Cooper Creek Blvd

Dec. 21 – Bateman Road and Raleigh-Millington Road

Dec. 24 – Wilkinsville Road North of West Union

Motor accident without injuries

Dec. 20 – Navy Road and Rockford Street

Dec. 20 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Bill Knight Avenue

Emergency Medical assistance

Dec. 18 – 4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of Saratoga Avenue

Dec. 19 – 4000 block of Field Oak Road; 7000 block of Quito Road; 7000 block of Cold Springs Lane

Dec. 20 – 3000 block of Shane Road; 4000 block of Navy Road

Dec. 21 – 5000 block of Brinkley Drive; 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road

Dec. 22 – 4000 block of Zachary Street; 4000 block of Dorris Circle;

Dec. 23 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 3000 block of Shane Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue

Dec. 24 – 4000 block of Water Briar Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 6000 block of Baywood Cove; 7000 block of Kiowa Street