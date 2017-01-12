Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety January 12, 2017

Posted on January 12, 2017.

public-safetyArrests
Dec. 22 – 52 year old Memphis male charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked
Dec. 23 – 20 year old Millington male charged with simple possession or casual exchange
Dec. 24 – 46 year old Hernando female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving; 30 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault, domestic assault, domestic assault, failure to appear
Dec. 25 – 26 year old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication; 23 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct; 32 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault
Dec. 27 – 26 year old Millington male charged failure to appear; 29 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 21 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less

City Court Reports
January 3, 2017
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Coltin W Ervin – 5045 O Conner, Millington, theft of property over $100 to $10,000
Sentences
Dione A Thaxton – Millington, assault, $500 fine plus cost, 6 months Shelby County Detention Center, 15 days credit, theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost, 6 months concurrent with assault

Fire Reports
Road Freight or Transport vehicle fire
Dec. 20 – 5577 Victory Lane
Grass fire
Dec. 19 – Raleigh-Millington Road and Waverly
Gas Leak (natural Gas or LPG)
Dec. 20 – 4842 Tamarack Drive
Carbon Monoxide Incident
Dec. 18 – 4629 Cedar Hill Drive
Motor accident with injuries
Dec. 19 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Micro Drive.
Dec. 20 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Cooper Creek Blvd
Dec. 21 – Bateman Road and Raleigh-Millington Road
Dec. 24 – Wilkinsville Road North of West Union
Motor accident without injuries
Dec. 20 – Navy Road and Rockford Street
Dec. 20 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Bill Knight Avenue
Emergency Medical assistance
Dec. 18 –  4000 block of Buford Avenue; 4000 block of  Saratoga Avenue
Dec. 19 –  4000 block of Field Oak Road; 7000 block of Quito Road; 7000 block of Cold Springs Lane
Dec. 20 –  3000 block of Shane Road; 4000 block of Navy Road
Dec. 21 – 5000 block of Brinkley Drive; 4000 block of Logan’s Path Road
Dec. 22 – 4000 block of Zachary Street; 4000 block of Dorris Circle;
Dec. 23 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 3000 block of Shane Road; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue
Dec. 24 – 4000 block of Water Briar Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 6000 block of Baywood Cove; 7000 block of Kiowa Street

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  