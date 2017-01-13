Lady Cougars outlast persistent Brighton; Cardinals fly away from Cougars

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Munford 45, Brighton 36

As he exited the Munford Gymnasium Friday night, Brighton Lady Cardinals Head Coach David Wampler declared, ‘We gave them a scare there.’

Brighton took on the role of Jason Vouchers stalking and irritating the Munford Lady Cougars for 32 minutes. Like the legendary horror icon known for Friday the 13th, the Lady Cardinals just kept coming back pushing the Lady Cougars to the limit.

And like the Friday the 13th franchise, Jason or Brighton in this case finally were tamed 45-36. The normal plot of a Jason Vouchers film, his victims were impatient and often were in a hurry leading to their demise.

Munford Head Coach Steve Poindexter noted that almost doomed his squad against Brighton.

“We were not patient enough,” he said. “I don’t think we tried to get the ball inside as much as I would really like to. That doesn’t mean feed Gabby. That means our guards on quick swings, attacking the basket. I felt like we settled for the three. We made some.

But I feel we made it a lot easier on them by not attacking,” Poindexter added. “We didn’t push the ball inside and make them guard. We’re a much better team if we’re inside, out. Both post players do a pretty good job when they are double teamed finding the open man and making the extra pass. And we didn’t have enough of that tonight.”

BOYS BASKETBALL: Brighton 52, Munford 29

The Brighton Cardinals opened the District 13-3A schedule earlier this month with an impressive 70-36 win over Dyer County.

Entering their second league game Friday night, Brighton Head Coach Stan Gatlin had an uneasy feeling about the Munford Cougars. It took Gatlin and his Cardinals a moment to adjust to the flow and the Cougars in the Munford Gymnasium holding a 14-10 lead after one quarter.

Whenever in doubt, Gatlin goes to the old formula of defense. Brighton held Munford to 3 points in the second quarter. That effort helped the Cardinals prevail 52-29.

“I was saying before the game, ‘Records don’t mean anything,’” Gatlin said. “’They’re going to give us their best shot.’ We had to have more intensity and execute, especially defensively. We have some things we have as I saw tonight. Overall I’m pleased we got the win. We did enough to get over the hump.”