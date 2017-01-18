NEWS UPDATE: Huey’s to open in March, Burkes Outlet at end of February

Star Staff Reports

One of the new signs of the New Year in Millington is the “Shoppes of Millington Farms” marquee off Highway 51 North just past Wilkinsville. Aspen Dental and Buffalo Wild Wings opened last month. Coming soon are Rue 21 and Ross near those businesses. Across the street, Zaxby is nearing completion.

Burkes Outlet is scheduled to open in the Shoppes of Millington Farms at the end of February (projected date Feb. 28). Then Huey’s is looking at a March opening date.