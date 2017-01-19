Lucy’s Lawrence opens New Year with Millington Seniors

By Thomas Sellers Jr.



The first meeting of the Millington Senior Citizens Group featured spirit, laughs, food, fellowship and a swearing in.

This year’s officers are President Edna Binger, Vice President Eugene Leech, Secretary Marion Nadrchal, Treasurer Annie Weathers, Membership Charlene Scott and Sgt. of Arms Jerry Monroe (not pictured).

After the new officers were sworn in, it was time to eat and give the floor to Lucy Baptist Church Pastor David Lawrence.

Lawrence delivered the prayer before the members joined him in eating breakfast food like bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy.

Then Lawrence performed some comedy reminiscent of the style of Jerry Clower. Clower was a country comedian best known for his stories of the rural South. They nicknamed him “The Mouth of Mississippi.”

The Mouth of Lucy had the full attention of the group from his routine. Then Lawrence gave a quick Word to close out his time on the microphone.

Binger encouraged members to spread the word about other entertainers coming to visit the group throughout the year. The group is also looking for guest speakers who specialize in senior awareness topics.

City Manager Ed Haley was present earlier at the meeting to officiate the installation ceremony.

“The Millington Senior Citizens Group is thankful for his dedication to our city and his involvement in swearing in the leadership of our vibrant and long standing club,” Leech said. “Our leaders are also very dedicated to our members.”

Binger has faithfully served as President on and off for many years as has Leech as vice president for many years along with serving as president last year.

Nadrchal, secretary, and Weathers, treasurer, has also served terms of leadership.

The group has been active in Millington for 33 years. The purpose of the group is to inspire unity, friendship and encouragement in the Millington community.

The Millington Senior Citizens Group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information about the group, call Binger at 872-7271 or Leech at 268-8103. The meeting of the organization includes a short business time, entertainment, social time and a light lunch. Membership in the club is open to anyone 55 years of age and older. Newcomers are welcome.

To reach Lawrence and Lucy Baptist Church located at 4005 Lucy Road in Millington, e-mail dlawrence@lucybaptist.com or call 872-0623.