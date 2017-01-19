Public Safety January 19, 2017

City Court Reports

January 10, 2017

Fines

Tabitha G Beckham – 6983 Juana, Millington, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost

Ebony S Belton – 4855 Royal Run Drive, Memphis, driving on suspended license/out of state, $150 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Eric A Benefield – 7032 Pam Drive, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost

Marvin Bogan – 2497 Richwood Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, $350 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Ashely R Brooks – 5244 Water Point Drive, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Jimmy V Drake – 3822 Ajanders Drive, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $750 fine plus cost

Marjorie Darlene Dunlap – 273 Criswell Road, Drummonds, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

Katictrese L Manns – 345 Sycamore Road, Collierville, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost

Adrian S Stephens – 5995 West Wagonhill Road, Millington, theft of property, $250 fine plus cost

Deangelo D Thomas – 404 Cleaborn Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost

Shun M Watson – 7629 Sledge Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $250 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost

Michael D Young – 3549 Brookmeade Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Donald J Baker – 5050 Pitts Street, Millington, child abuse and neglect

James W Harris – 3464 Wortham Road, Millington, driving under the influence, reckless driving

Sentences

Edwin L Berrios Jr – theft under $500, 11 months and 29 days jail, 11 months and 22 days suspended, 11 months and 22 days probation, restitution of $765 to victim

Chesie A Lawton – 6635 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, resisting official detention, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center with 3 days credit

Davion J Moss – 1755 Gowan Street, Memphis, theft of property under $500, 30 days jail with 10 days credit

Fire Reports

Passenger vehicle fire

Jan. 3 – ¼ mile North of 8838 U.S. Highway 51 North

Arcing, shorted electrical equipment

Jan. 3 – 4495 Forrestal Drive

Motor vehicle accident without injuries

Jan. 3 – 8507 U. S. Highway 51 North

Jan. 6 – Veterans Parkway and Dakar

Jan. 7 – Quito Road and Charles Bartlett; Wilkinsville Road and Walker

Emergency medical assistance

Jan. 1 – 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 7000 block of U. S. Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 3000 block of Wortham Road

Jan. 2 – 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive; 7000 block of Saddlebrook Drive; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue

Jan. 3 – 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 8000 block of U. S. Highway 51 North

Jan. 4 – 7000 block of Biloxi Cove; 4000 Buford Avenue; 5000 block of Baywood Drive; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue

Jan. 6 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Micro Drive

Jan. 7 – 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Terrell Lane

Arrests

Dec. 29 – 32 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles; 24 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more

Dec. 30 – 46 year old Millington female charged with disorderly conduct

Dec. 31 – 26 year old Munford male charged with failure to appear

Jan. 1 – 20 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 35 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, violation of registration; 22 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less

Jan. 4 – 32 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 21 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear

Jan. 5 – 34 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 36 year old Jonesboro male charged domestic assault; 33 year old Morrow female charged with domestic assault, vandalism $500 or less

Jan. 6 – 26 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 41 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 53 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault

Jan. 8 – 26 year old Millington female charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, public intoxication