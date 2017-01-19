Public Safety January 19, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

City Court Reports
January 10, 2017
Fines
Tabitha G Beckham – 6983 Juana, Millington, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus cost
Ebony S Belton – 4855 Royal Run Drive, Memphis, driving on suspended license/out of state, $150 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Eric A Benefield – 7032 Pam Drive, Millington, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost
Marvin Bogan – 2497 Richwood Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, $350 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Ashely R Brooks – 5244 Water Point Drive, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Jimmy V Drake – 3822 Ajanders Drive, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $750 fine plus cost
Marjorie Darlene Dunlap – 273 Criswell Road, Drummonds, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost
Katictrese L Manns – 345 Sycamore Road, Collierville, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost
Adrian S Stephens – 5995 West Wagonhill Road, Millington, theft of property, $250 fine plus cost
Deangelo D Thomas – 404 Cleaborn Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost
Shun M Watson – 7629 Sledge Road, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $250 fine plus cost, violation of registration, $50 fine plus cost
Michael D Young – 3549 Brookmeade Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Donald J Baker – 5050 Pitts Street, Millington, child abuse and neglect
James W Harris – 3464 Wortham Road, Millington, driving under the influence, reckless driving
Sentences
Edwin L Berrios Jr – theft under $500, 11 months and 29 days jail, 11 months and 22 days suspended, 11 months and 22 days probation, restitution of $765 to victim
Chesie A Lawton – 6635 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, resisting official detention, 90 days Shelby County Detention Center with 3 days credit
Davion J Moss – 1755 Gowan Street, Memphis, theft of property under $500, 30 days jail with 10 days credit

Fire Reports
Passenger vehicle fire
Jan. 3 – ¼ mile North of 8838 U.S. Highway 51 North
Arcing, shorted electrical equipment
Jan. 3 – 4495 Forrestal Drive
Motor vehicle accident without injuries
Jan. 3 – 8507 U. S. Highway 51 North
Jan. 6 – Veterans Parkway and Dakar
Jan. 7 – Quito Road and Charles Bartlett; Wilkinsville Road and Walker
Emergency medical assistance
Jan. 1 – 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 7000 block of U. S. Highway 51 North; 8000 block of Bobo Lane; 3000 block of Wortham Road
Jan. 2 – 6000 block of Willowbrook Drive; 7000 block of Saddlebrook Drive; 7000 block of West Navy Circle; 4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue
Jan. 3 – 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 8000 block of U. S. Highway 51 North
Jan. 4 – 7000 block of Biloxi Cove; 4000 Buford Avenue; 5000 block of Baywood Drive;  4000 block of Bill Knight Avenue
Jan. 6 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Micro Drive
Jan. 7 – 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Terrell Lane

Arrests
Dec. 29 – 32 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, lights required on motor vehicles; 24 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more
Dec. 30 – 46 year old Millington female charged with disorderly conduct
Dec. 31 – 26 year old Munford male charged with failure to appear
Jan. 1 – 20 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 35 year old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required, violation of registration; 22 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less
Jan. 4 – 32 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or more; 21 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear
Jan. 5 – 34 year old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 36 year old Jonesboro male charged domestic assault; 33 year old Morrow female charged with domestic assault, vandalism $500 or less
Jan. 6 – 26 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 41 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 53 year old Millington female charged with domestic assault
Jan. 8 – 26 year old Millington female charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, public intoxication

