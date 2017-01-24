Munford’s Moore signs with Milligan Soccer

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Munford Lady Cougar Kasey Moore has experienced extreme highs and a devastating low from this past soccer season.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Dylan Burnett, Moore was a part of a record-breaking Lady Cougar Soccer team. Munford won a school record 15 games and went unbeaten in District 13-3A not allowing one league goal.

Moore’s work in the center midfield was a key part of that record-setting pace. And the Lady Cougars were on the brink of reaching another goal matching Arlington blow for blow during the Regional Semifinals. But during the game Moore tore her ACL and the Lady Tigers were able to escape with a victory.

Fast forward to today, Moore capped off her senior year of soccer with the milestone of signing a scholarship to Milligan College in East Tennessee.

Moore was an All-District defender for the Lady Cougars and played three season for Munford. She moved to West Tennessee during her middle school years. Her parents Shannon and Kevin started Kasey in soccer at the age of 8.

After scoring three goals in her first contest, Moore stayed with the game. She has played travel soccer across the Mid-South while growing up in Harrison, Ark., Collierville and Tipton County.

Entering high school, Moore played a season at Tipton-Rosemark Academy. Her latest stop at Munford grabbed the attention of Lisa Buckley and the rest of the Milligan coaching staff.

Buckley is in her ninth season at the helm of the Milligan program. During Buckley’s tenure as head coach, the Buffaloes have gone 59-65-18 and recorded an Appalachian Athletic Conference championship and a runner-up finish.The Buffaloes are a part of the NAIA.