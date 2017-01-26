Cougars avenge December defeat to Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Back in December rivals the Millington Trojans and Munford Cougars wrote another chapter in the Book of Basketball.

Ryan Ross’ Cougars came out hot but faded away in the William Osteen Gymnasium. Jewell Gates’ Trojans emerged victorious 58-41 behind pressure defense and fast break baskets.

The rematch finally took place Jan. 16 in the Munford Gymnasium. And in another seesaw battle, it was Munford’s turn to claim victory outlasting Millington 44-38.

The sluggish first half was too close to call. Munford held a 9-8 lead after one quarter and both teams tallied 8 points in the second quarter.

The third quarter would go a long way toward deciding who would win this game. The Cougars outscored Millington 13-5 in the period.

Ahead 22-16, Cougar Kylan Cunningham drove to the rim and made layup to give Munford a 24-26 advantage.

Trojan guard Hunter Klutts answered with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 5 points. Munford guard Deon Banks hit a jumper to make the game 26-19.

Cunningham closed the third quarter with another shot in the lane making the score 30-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Munford’s advantage finally reached 10 points when Kyree Cunningham drove to the basket to make the score 34-24.

Millington started to claw back into the game outscoring Munford 11-5 to cut the Cougars lead to 4 points.

Trojan Jonathan Mattox sparked Millington during that stretch with a jumper. Mattox’s three-pointer make the score 39-35.

Kyree Cunningham stopped the Munford downslide with a layup. The Cougars outscored Millington 5-3 in the final moments to prevail.