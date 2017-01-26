Munford Special Census Information due January 31, 2017

Star Staff Reports

Munford is presently conducting a mid-decade special census to account for the growth the community has experienced since the 2010 census. It is critical to get an accurate count to ensure a fair share of state and federal funds are received. Much of the funding for police, parks, streets, fire protection and emergency services comes from Washington, DC and the State of Tennessee, and depends on the most recent census data.

Residents who live in the City of Munford were mailed an informational letter and asked to return an enclosed form or take an online questionnaire by January 31, 2017. The census is relevant for anyone that lives at least 6 months of the year in the City, including renters and students away at school. It takes very little time and asks only first and last names of everyone residing at each address.

Census information can be mailed or delivered to the City of Munford at 1397 Munford Avenue, Munford, TN 38058, emailed to census@munford.com or completed online at www.munford.com.

Should a census worker come to a resident’s door, they should check for a badge as each will be wearing City-issued identification. Census workers may also leave a note on the door, so please check the front door.

Any resident with questions is encouraged to call the City of Munford’s special census office at 837-0171 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.