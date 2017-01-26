Public Safety January 26, 2017

Fire Reports

Passenger vehicle fire

Jan. 11 – 3847 Crenshaw Road

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Jan. 11 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville Road

Motor vehicle/Pedestrian Incident

Jan. 10 – 7950 Memphis Avenue

Motor vehicle accident without injuries

Jan. 13 – 4759 Easley Street; Singleton Parkway and Pleasant Ridge Road

Jan. 14 – Raleigh-Millington Road and Kings Station Road

Emergency medical assistance

Jan. 8 – 4000 block of Navy Road; Raleigh-Millington Road and Juana Cove; 5000 block of Dale Drive

Jan. 9 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 7000 block of Baker Street; 4000 block of Navy Road

Jan. 10 – Endahwin Cove; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Terrell Lane; 4000 block of Montgomery Street

Jan. 11 – 8000 A Street; 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 7000 block of Sledge Road; 7000 block of Church Street

Jan. 12 – 8000 block of U. S. Highway 51 North; 8000 U. S. Highway 51 North; 5000 block Easley Street

Jan. 13 – 4000 Easley Street; 6000 block of Richard Wilson Drive

Jan. 14 – 7000 block of Honeysuckle Lane West; 7000 Raleigh-Millington; 6000 U.S. Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Kiowa Street; 7000 U. S. Highway 51 North

City Court Reports

January 17, 2017

Fines

Ismay T Doop – 107 East Sparrows Avenue, West Memphis, Theft of property under $500, $500 fine plus cost

Amber R Goodrum – 835 Carol Ann Cove Memphis, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost

Sentences

Amy M Hanks – 707 Munford Giltedge Road, Munford, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost, simple possession, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 23 probation with 6 days credit, random drug screens, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

Arrests

Jan. 9 – 21 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 28 year old man charged with domestic assault; 19 year old Munford male charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property – conduct involving merchandise

Jan. 10 – 37 year old Walls female charged with public intoxication

Jan. 11 – 39 year old Burlison female charged with failure to appear, theft of property $500 or less; 40 year old Munford female charged with theft of property $500 or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 37 year old Walls female charged with public intoxication

Jan. 12 – 42 year old Toone male charged with domestic assault; 34 year old Marion female charged with assault, theft of property $500 or less, evading arrest; 29 year old Drummonds male charged with domestic assault; 27 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

Jan. 13 – 29 year old Mobile female charged with failure to appear; 47 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 30 year old Millington male charged with observation without consent; 30 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more

Jan. 14 – 36 year old Millington male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, inaction by persons eighteen (18) years of age or older, including parents or guardians, knowing a minor or student illegally possesses a firearm

Jan. 15 – 25 year old Munford female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, lights required on motor vehicles, open container law; 26 year old Millington male charged with public intoxication