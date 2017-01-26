Worth the Wait: Johnson sparks Lady Cougars to win over Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Area rivals the Millington Lady Trojans and Munford Lady Cougars finally took to the court on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 7, snow postponed the game until 9 days later. Munford came out Monday night seizing control early leading to a 60-15 victory. The Lady Cougars were sparked by senior guard Shania “Maine Girl” Johnson’s career high 23 points.

Johnson ran the point for Steve Poindexter’s offense helping Munford jump out 16-5 after one quarter of action. The main sparks for the Lady Cougars early were Gabby Crawford and Johnna Jones with buckets in the paint.

Munford outscored Millington 22-6 in the second quarter starting with a Johnson triple to make the score 19-5. The Lady Cougars began to turn up the defensive pressure like Jones making a steal leading to a coast-to-coast layup.

Then it was Johnson’s turn to make a steal for a fast break layup making the score 23-5. After a couple of baskets by the Lady Trojans, Johnson regained momentum for Munford with a three-pointer to make the score 30-9.

The Lady Cougars were ahead 38-11 at halftime. Munford’s offense and defense were at full strength in the third quarter holding Millington scoreless while scoring 16 points.

The highlight of the third quarter was Johnson driving baseline and making a reverse layup over two Millington defenders.

Moments later Jones added a pair of layups helping to make the score 54-11 entering the fourth quarter. The Lady Cougars outscored Millington 6-4 in the fourth quarter to earn the 60-15 victory.