BREAKING NEWS: Two women stabbed on Sledge Road

Star Staff Reports

Two women were stabbed at their home on Sledge Road in Millington today.

The man accused of the crime, Danny Jerome Williams, was taken into custody. Williams, 51, reportedly attacked his grandmother, 95, and sister, 65 inside the home at the 6500 block of Sledge Road.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Earle Farrell the man talked about “monsters.”

“He’s got some serious problems,” Farrell said. “I don’t think he knows where he is right now.”

Farrell said the suspect has a long history of disturbances and run-ins with the law, from drugs to disorderly conduct and an emergency commitment.

Additional information on the incident is not yet available.