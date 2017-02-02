Categorized | Education & Safety

County Road Crews Picked Up 36 Tons of Trash in December

Posted on February 2, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
MLS-02-02-December Trash Pick Up ChartShelby County trash crews removed 36.1 tons of garbage tossed along roads last month in the unincorporated areas and those bordering Shelby Farms.
“Every dollar used for litter could have been spent on other pressing citizen needs. Still, we’re committed to improving the appearance of Shelby County,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr.
Public Works employees, Shelby County Corrections Center inmates and court-supervised offenders overseen by the non-profit agency Clean Memphis work weekly near Millington, Woodstock, Northaven, South-East Shelby County, North- East Shelby County and Cordova. An additional D.U.I. offender crew works on Mondays and Saturdays.
The most roadside debris was noted along Walnut Grove, Coleman Road, Egypt Central, Old Millington and Old Covington Pike.
Shelby County Public Works has hidden cameras in the unincorporated neighborhoods. Illegal dumping offenders are prosecuted.
To report litter, go to www.shelbycountytn.gov and click on the Report a Concern link. Citizens can also call the Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center at 222-2300.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  