JNS’ third quarter dooms Trojans

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The difference of 9 points transformed a close district game into Jackson North Side’s first league win of the season.

The Indians made the trip the William Osteen Gymnasium in Millington to take on the host Trojans in a district showdown. Both teams were looking for win No. 1 in league play.

The matchup was even for the most part throughout the first half with the score 35-34 in favor of JNS at the break. Then the Indians outscored Millington 19-10 in the third quarter to create some separation.

JNS prevailed 70-53 to earn its first district win.

North Side nursed a slim advantage throughout the first half until the Trojans tied the game at 33-33 in the second quarter courtesy of a Rodney McGhee three-pointer. The Indians kept the lead heading into the break.

JNS had a quick outburst in the third quarter taking a 41-35 lead. McGhee hit another triple to make the tally 41-38.

The Indians outscored Millington 13-6 the rest of the period to take a 54-44 lead into the final quarter. JNS tallied 16 points in the final period, meanwhile the Trojans only managed 9 points.

Mychael Robinson led JNS with 13 and Alontae Peterson scored 12 in the victory. Dexter Pirtle added 11, points for the Indians.

The Trojans were led by McGhee’s 16 points. Millington’s Hunter Klutts added 8 points.