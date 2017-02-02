Mind Games: Busy Week for MCHS Knowledge Bowl Team

By Susan Macdonald

The Millington Central High School Knowledge Bowl team has had a busy week.

Saturday, Jan. 21, they competed in a Knowledge Bowl tournament at Bolton High School. Thursday, Jan. 26, they filmed an episode of Channel 3’s TV show Knowledge Bowl, which will be broadcast Saturday, March 4, at 9:00 am.

Bolton High School hosted a Knowledge Bowl tournament with 25 teams from 14 schools from Shelby, Tipton, and DeSoto counties. The MCHS Trojans won three rounds and lost three rounds, scoring a respectable 662 points over all. The Trojans competing that day were team captain Jaryn Hogan, Gabriel Gevedon, Ian Macdonald, and Renshun You. Social studies teacher William Bryan coaches the team, and English teacher Katherine Watkins is the assistant coach.

In the first round, Collierville beat MCHS, 129-105. In the second and third rounds, MCHS improved, beating Brighton 83-68 and Immaculate Conception 116-57. The next two rounds went downhill, with Northpoint Christian School beating MCHS 158-95 and ECS beating MCHS 210-79. In their final round of the morning, the Trojans were triumphant, winning over Briarcrest with a score of 184-109.

Thursday, January 26, the Trojan Knowledge Bowl team went to Downtown Memphis to the Channel 3 studios to film their second round for the Saturday morning TV show. They were up against the Northpoint Christian School Trojans from Southaven, Miss. It was a nerve-racking game, with NCS taking an early lead, only for the MCHS Trojans to not just catch up but pull ahead during the pop quiz section. MCHS kept the lead for a bit, then NCS started scoring point after point. Which team won the game and will advance on to the third round? Sorry, you’ll need to watch Knowledge Bowl on Channel 3 on March 4, at 9 a.m. to find out. The team for the filming consisted of Jaryn Hogan, Rocky Karash, Gabe Gevedon, Ian Macdonald, and Geoffrey Warberg as alternate.