Public Safety February 2, 2017

Fire Reports

Water and ice related rescue

Jan. 21 – 910 Reddick

Passenger vehicle fire

Jan. 18 – Veterans Parkway

Jan. 11 – 3847 Crenshaw Road

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Jan. 18 – Kerrville Rosemark Road and U.S. Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

Jan. 15 – 4000 block of Sykes Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

Jan. 16 – 4000 block of West Union Road; 7000 block of Tumbling Creek Dr.

Jan. 17 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Bennett Wood Drive

Jan. 18 – 8000 Quito Road; 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Sweet Bark Road; 5000 block of Baywood Drive

Jan. 19 – 7000 block of U. S. Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Shelia Street; 4000 block of Navy Road

Jan. 20 – 4000 block of Bilrae Circle North, 7000 block of Baker Street

City Court Reports

January 24, 2017

Fines

Jeffrey T Biggs – 6070 U.S. Highway 14, Brighton, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, $150 fine plus cost

Erica P Coursey – 4489 Bonnie Brae Drive, Millington, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost

Michael D Goin – 4641 Bill Knight Road, Millington, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

Holly N Goodbar – 8511 U.S. Highway 59 West, Burlison, failure to appear, $50 fine plus cost, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost

David L Lamb – 7838 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $350 fine plus cost, failure to yield right of way/, $50 fine plus cost

Johnny D McCoy – 132 Cole Road, Drummonds, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, reckless driving, $1000 fine plus cost

Ashley L Perry – 4578 Valley Stream Drive, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Antonio Sanders – 7385 Stonington Drive, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Nicole M Taylor – 4668 Saratoga Road, Millington, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $150 fine plus cost

Tonya M Wright – 4300 Bennett Wood Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing waiver bind over

Steven Allen Hall Jr – 774 Carrolton, Memphis, theft of property over $1000 to $10,000

Jon W Hall III – 7935 Nelson Road, Millington, aggravated burglary

Jon W Hall III – 7935 Nelson Road, Millington, theft of property under $500

Mitchell Jones – 257 Pryor Road, Drummonds, false imprisonment, aggravated assault

Sentences

Angela Brock – 5686 Campground, Munford, domestic assault, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months and 29 days jail with 11 months and 20 days suspended, 11 months and 20 probation with 9 days credit, no contact with victim

Stephanie D Cullum – 144 Franklin Square Drive, Munford, DUI-1st offense, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation with 1 credit time served, attend alcohol safety school, revoked license one year, MADD lecture, Interlock required, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

George D Roby II – 370 Russell Road, Drummonds, probation extended, 23 months 29 days jail, 11 months 29 days suspended, 23 months 29 days probation, pay restitution, random drug screens

Arrests

Jan. 16 – 50 year old Munford female charged with domestic assault

Jan. 19 – 23 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; criminal trespass; introduction or possession of weapons, explosives, intoxicants or drugs into a penal institution where prisoners are quartered

Jan. 20 – 69 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 51 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 27 year old Cordova female charged with false reports, 911 calls in nonemergency situations prohibited

Jan. 21 – 32 year old Drummonds male charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault; 54 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 34 year old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, simple possession or casual exchange, open container law, reckless driving

Jan. 22 – 23 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault

Jan. 23 – 22 year old Memphis male charged with public intoxication