Sellers speaks at U of M

Posted on February 2, 2017.
Last Wednesday The Millington Star Editor Thomas Sellers Jr. (third from left) participated in a panel along side Josh Cannon, reporter for The Memphis Flyer and Ryan Poe, who covers City Hall for The Commercial Appeal for Professor Candy Justice’s class at The University of Memphis. The men discussed the current state of journalism and its future. Justice and students addressed questions to the trio for an hour. Sellers, Cannon and Poe all graduated from The U of M’s Journalism program.
