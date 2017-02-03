Marquisha Sanders crowned 2017 MCHS Winterfest Queen

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Maybe the crowd in the William Osteen Gymnasium Friday night had a good hunch.

The spectators cheered as the names of the 2017 Millington Central High School Winterfest Court were being read over the public address system. When the name Marquisha Sanders was announced, the students, basketball fans and friends of Sanders erupted.

And those loud cheers returned moments later when Sanders was crowned the 2017 MCHS Winterfest Queen by last year’s winner Jhane Taylor.

“It feels amazing,” Sanders said. “I kind of knew it was going to happen. I just had the feeling. It was a strong one.”

Sanders said the loud ovation increased her strong hunch of victory.

“I felt loved and important,” she said. “It was family.”

Sanders said winning will be an all-time highlight for her in that gym and a memorable moment of her senior year.

“It’s special and that I am special,” she said. “It shows me I mean a lot. It’s the top (moment) because I’ve never been on Winterfest. And for me to win it the first time, it kind of means something. I’m going out with a bang.”

Representing the freshmen were Sanaa Boddie and Anna Grace Raburn. Boddie was escorted by Terry Stark and Raburn was accompanied by her father Lee.

The 2017 sophomore representatives were Kharyme Brooks and Hannah Clifton. Kharyme was escorted by her father Ronald. Meanwhile Clifton was walked out by her father Tommy.

Next up was a trio of juniors with Olivia Ballard, Gloria Hernandez-Rojas and Mackenzie McCrae. Ballard was escorted by her sister Maddie. Hernandez-Rojas was escorted by her mother Guadalupe R. Mousa. And McCrae was accompanied by her father U.S. Navy Master Chief Bill McCrae.

Four seniors were a part of the court including Queen Sanders. First senior representative was Amanda Chapman escorted by her brother and 2014 MCHS graduate Elliot.

Camila Irizarry was escorted by her father Hector. And Mia Scott was escorted by her father Ly.

Sanders was escorted by her brother and former Trojan Football standout Chris Sanders. Marquisha is the daughter of MeKesha. She plays softball and basketball for the Lady Trojans. Marquisha is involved in multiple clubs and Young Life. She plans on attending Christian Brothers University to major in Bio-medical Engineering and with a minor in Spanish.