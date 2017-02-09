Millngton left saying ‘Shutes’

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

One of the top players in the state of Tennessee made her annual appearance in the William Osteen Gymnasium Friday night.

Haywood Lady Tomcat Jamirah Shutes proved why she was the favorite to win the district’s MVP award during the preseason with 29 points in Haywood’s 78-21 victory over the Millington Lady Trojans.

Shutes and the Lady Tomcats used pressure defense to jump out to a 25-6 advantage after one quarter. Haywood led 47-14 at halftime.

Rashadda Dancy contributed 11 points throughout the contest. Dancy joined forces with Shutes to help Haywood outscore Millington 23-4 in the third quarter to put the game away.