Categorized | Sports

Millngton left saying ‘Shutes’

Posted on February 9, 2017.

By Thomas Sellers Jr.
MLS-02-09-Basketball Shutes 4cOne of the top players in the state of Tennessee made her annual appearance in the William Osteen Gymnasium Friday night.
Haywood Lady Tomcat Jamirah Shutes proved why she was the favorite to win the district’s MVP award during the preseason with 29 points in Haywood’s 78-21 victory over the Millington Lady Trojans.
Shutes and the Lady Tomcats used pressure defense to jump out to a 25-6 advantage after one quarter. Haywood led 47-14 at halftime.
Rashadda Dancy contributed 11 points throughout the contest. Dancy joined forces with Shutes to help Haywood outscore Millington 23-4 in the third quarter to put the game away.

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  