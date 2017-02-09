Newsome honored as 2017 OVC Basketball Legend

Star Staff Reports

BRENTWOOD — For the third year in a row the Ohio Valley Conference will recognized men’s and women’s basketball legends from each of its member institutions during the OVC Basketball Tournament. Former Skyhawk guard and current assistant coach Jasmine Newsome has been chosen to represent UT Martin this season.

Newsome finished her career ranked second on the OVC’s all-time scoring list with 2,566 career points while earning four consecutive All-OVC first team honors. A two-time OVC Player of the Year and three-time OVC Defensive Player of the Year, Newsome became the program’s first Associated Press All-American as a junior. She was named the 2013-14 All-Mid Major Player of the Year and a Mid-Major All-American by College Sports Madness. In OVC Tournament play alone her light arguably shined the brightest, being named tournament MVP three different times.

A Millington Central High School product, Newsome left UT Martin as the school’s record holder in single game points (44, 2013); single game three-point field goals made (nine, 2011); single game three-point field goals attempted (16, 2011); single game free throws made (16, two occasions); single game free throws attempted (20, 2012); single game assists (14, 2014); single season points (770, 2013); single season free throws made (167, 2013); single season assists (193, 2012); career free throws made (611); career assists (681).

With roots dating back to 1948, the OVC and its member institutions have produced many outstanding student-athletes who have earned numerous accolades and led their respective schools to success on the hardwood.

Each OVC member institution identified both a male and female legend to be honored through signage, public address announcements and a game program feature story at this year’s and next year’s championship. This year the league selected six male student-athletes and six female student-athletes and next year the next group of 12 legends will be honored.

Below is a listing of this year’s honorees. For more information on each click on the link at the top of the page.

2017 OVC Legend Honorees

Austin Peay: Trenton Hassell

Belmont: Kelli Davis Weathers

Eastern Illinois: Kyle Hill

Eastern Kentucky: Lisa Goodin

Jacksonville State: Dana Bright

Morehead State: Ricky Minard

Murray State: Ronald “Popeye” Jones

Southeast Missouri: Sonya Daugherty

SIUE: J.B. Jones

Tennessee State: Robert Covington

Tennessee Tech: Cheryl Taylor

UT Martin: Jasmine Newsome