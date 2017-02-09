Public Safety February 9, 2017

City Court Reports

January 31, 2017

Fines

Christopher Gilliland – 147 Milton Road, Millington, public intoxication, $50 fine plus cost

Brad D Hughey – 196 Mason Street, Gasden, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Oscar Sabalier Maldonado – 4804 Montgomery Road, Millington, disorderly conduct-city charge, $50 fine plus cost, city charge, $50 fine plus cost

Jessica L Thorpe – 106 Loretta Cove, Brighton, criminal trespass, $50 fine plus cost

Kevin L Thorpe – 106 Loretta Cove, Brighton, criminal trespass, $50 fine no cost

Hearing waiver bind over

Christian J Avery – 7789 Bill Knight Court, Millington, theft of property under $500

Sentences

Samuel Lee Judd – 3591 Tulane Road, Memphis, failure to appear, 30 days at Shelby County Detention Center

Cedric Miller – 1568 Gowan Drive, Memphis, assault, $500 fine plus cost, domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation

Ronnie W Rogers – 8181 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation with 2 days credit, attend anger management, no contact with victim

Fire Reports

Cooking fire

Jan. 22 – 4915 Navy Road

Jan. 24 – 6611 Old Tipton Road

Excessive heat scorch burns with no ignition

Jan. 26 – 4866 Clear Creek Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Jan. 22 – Lucy Road and Fern Road

Jan. 22 – Shelby Road and Bobo Lane

Jan. 23 – 7950 U.S. Highway 51 North

Emergency medical assistance

Jan. 22 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Forrestal Drive; 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Navy Road

Jan. 23 – 5000 block of North Avenue; 4000 block of Bilrae North

Jan. 24 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Bilrae North; 4000 block of Navy

Jan. 25 – 6000 Chase Road

Jan. 26 – 5000 block of North Avenue

Jan. 27 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of A Street; 100 yard north of 7265

Jan. 28 – 5000 block of Bubbling Creek Lane; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Sun Ridge; 4000 block of Mary Lynn Drive

Arrests

Jan. 23 – 35 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 52 year old Bartlett male charged with theft of property $500 or less, criminal trespass

Jan. 24 – 58 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or less

Jan. 25 – 19 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault

Jan. 26 – 29 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, domestic assault, aggravated assault

Jan. 27 – 53 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

Jan. 28 – 34 year old Millington male charged with speed limit violation, driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving; 24 year old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, speed limit violation; 25 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

Jan. 29 – 21 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 19 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 31 year old Atoka female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, public intoxication