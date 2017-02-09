Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety February 9, 2017

Posted on February 9, 2017.

City Court Reports
Public SafetyJanuary 31, 2017
Fines
Christopher Gilliland – 147 Milton Road, Millington, public intoxication, $50 fine plus cost
Brad D Hughey – 196 Mason Street, Gasden, failure to provide proof of insurance, $25 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost
Oscar Sabalier Maldonado – 4804 Montgomery Road, Millington, disorderly conduct-city charge, $50 fine plus cost, city charge, $50 fine plus cost
Jessica L Thorpe – 106 Loretta Cove, Brighton, criminal trespass, $50 fine plus cost
Kevin L Thorpe – 106 Loretta Cove, Brighton, criminal trespass, $50 fine no cost
Hearing waiver bind over
Christian J Avery – 7789 Bill Knight Court, Millington, theft of property under $500
Sentences
Samuel Lee Judd – 3591 Tulane Road, Memphis, failure to appear, 30 days at Shelby County Detention Center
Cedric Miller – 1568 Gowan Drive, Memphis, assault, $500 fine plus cost, domestic assault, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 10 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 28 days probation
Ronnie W Rogers – 8181 U.S. Highway 51 North, Millington, $250 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 27 days suspended, 11 months 27 days probation with 2 days credit, attend anger management, no contact with victim

Fire Reports
Cooking fire
Jan. 22 – 4915 Navy Road
Jan. 24 – 6611 Old Tipton Road
Excessive heat scorch burns with no ignition
Jan. 26 – 4866 Clear Creek Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Jan. 22 – Lucy Road and Fern Road
Jan. 22 – Shelby Road and Bobo Lane
Jan. 23 – 7950 U.S. Highway 51 North
Emergency medical assistance
Jan. 22 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Forrestal Drive; 7000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road; 4000 block of Navy Road
Jan. 23 – 5000 block of North Avenue; 4000 block of Bilrae North
Jan. 24 – 5000 block of Easley Street; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue; 4000 block of Navy Road; 4000 block of Bilrae North; 4000 block of Navy
Jan. 25 – 6000 Chase Road
Jan. 26 – 5000 block of North Avenue
Jan. 27 – 4000 block of Navy Road; 8000 block of A Street; 100 yard north of 7265
Jan. 28 – 5000 block of Bubbling Creek Lane; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 4000 block of Sun Ridge; 4000 block of Mary Lynn Drive

Arrests
Jan. 23 – 35 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 52 year old Bartlett male charged with theft of property $500 or less, criminal trespass
Jan. 24 – 58 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or less
Jan. 25 – 19 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault
Jan. 26 – 29 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, domestic assault, aggravated assault
Jan. 27 – 53 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear
Jan. 28 – 34 year old Millington male charged with speed limit violation, driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving; 24 year old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, speed limit violation; 25 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear
Jan. 29 –  21 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 19 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 31 year old Atoka female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, public intoxication

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

February 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  