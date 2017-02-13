Former Brighton standout Hathcock top prospect for 2017 MLB Draft

Star Staff Reports

Back in November 2013, Colton Hathcock celebrated National Signing Day in the Brighton High School Library.

He was a standout pitcher for then Brighton Head Coach Brian Oswalt. Hathcock, also a quarterback for the Cardinal Football team, was build as a durable pitcher with the potential to reach the Big Leagues.

Hathcock has been solid for the Memphis Tigers gaining him attention by Major League Baseball scouts. The former Brighton standout is one of the top prospects for the upcoming 2017 MLB Draft.

Memphis hasn’t had a pitcher go in the first three rounds since Sam Moll went to the Rockies in 2013. Hathcock has a chance to break that streak, and maybe become the first pitcher to go in the second round since Chad Harville in 1997.

Hathcock isn’t overpowering, but he can get his fastball up to 94 mph, and there’s some life to the pitch as well. He complements that above-average fastball with an above-average slider has sweeping break and quality depth. The change comes and goes, but when he’s at his best he shows good deception from his arm speed and a little bit of fade. He’s also added a cutter, and it should be a nice weapon against left-handed hitters.

Hathcock’s stuff plays up because he locates his pitches for strikes, and his easy-to-repeat delivery should allow him to have quality command. The upside isn’t huge, but four competent pitches and solid command could make him a fast-riser through someone’s system.