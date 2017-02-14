NEWS ALERT: Huey’s to open last week of April

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The ninth Huey’s is coming to Millington this spring.

The Memphis burger chain is looking to open the last week of April at 8570 Highway 51 North in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

The Millington general manager will be Hollis Ranson. The Millington location will join other Huey’s in Collierville, Cordova, Downtown Memphis, Germantown, Midtown, East Memphis, Southaven and Southwind.

Huey’s was founded in 1970 by Alan Gary. The Boggs family owns the restaurant today after buying it in 1976.