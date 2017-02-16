Choctaws pull away from Cougars

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Pride and position in the upcoming District 13-3A Basketball Tournament were on the line Friday night in Munford.

The Dyer County Choctaws made the trip to Tipton County to take on Ryan Ross’ Cougars in the Munford Gymnasium, the site of the 2017 Tournament.

The Choctaws were able to grab an early lead and fight off several Munford rallies to prevail 61-50.

Dyer County was ahead 13-10 after the first quarter. And the Choctaws’ advantage germinated to 27-18 by halftime.

The Cougars trailed 33-22 early in the third quarter. Then Munford got a boost from Kyree Cunningham with a pair of three-pointers to make the score 33-28.

Dyer County big man Rico Quinton stepped out to the top of the key to drain a three-pointer making the score 36-28. Moments later Quinton put his 7-foot frame to good use in the paint with a put-back slam helping the Choctaws go ahead 38-28.

With Dyer County ahead 41-32 late in the third quarter, Kylan Cunningham hit a pair of foul shots. Then Kyree closed out the period with another three-pointer to make the score 43-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter Munford got buckets from Kelan Ivy, Zach Yelvington and Montel Miller. But the Choctaws were able to outscore the Cougars 18-15 to win by 11 points.