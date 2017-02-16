Lady Cougars vs. Lady Choctaws Monday night for district title

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The District 13-3A Girls Basketball Tournament kicked off tonight in Munford with the host Munford Lady Cougars and No. 2 seeded Dyer County Lady Choctaws advancing to the title game to be played Monday night at 7:30.

The No. 1 seeded Munford took the Hardin County Lady Tigers’ best shot winning 32-17. The Lady Tigers slowed down the pace early on but fell victim to the Lady Cougars’ press defense in the second half.

Munford was led by junior Gabby Crawford with 15 points. Shania Johnson added 8 points in the winning effort.

The Lady Cougars will face Dyer County in the title game after the Lady Choctaws outlasted the Brighton Lady Cardinals 70-57.

The Lady Cardinals were hanging around throughout the first half but Dyer County build the halftime advantage to 35-24.

Brighton will take on Hardin County Monday night in the Third Place contest. Then Munford and Dyer County will settle the championship. All four teams will advance to the Region 7-3A Tournament to start Feb. 24.

The Munford Gymnasium will also be the site of the District 13-3A Boys Basketball Tournament starting tomorrow night at 6 p.m. The first game will be No. 1 Brighton vs. No. 4 Munford.

Then the nightcap will be Hardin County vs. Dyer County.

Tuesday night in Munford will be the boys’ third-place and championship games.

Early this week the boys’ All-District team was announced with Brighton represented by Zach Lewis, Aaron Alston and Alex Malone. The Munford Cougars were represented by Kelan Ivy. And the league’s MVP was Brighton’s Taelyr Gatlin.