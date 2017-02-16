Ordinance would repeal existing ones establishing Parks/Recreation user fees

By Bill Short

The Millington Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed an ordinance on first reading this week that would repeal existing ones establishing parks and recreation user fees.

Board members took the action Monday night during their regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman Thomas McGhee and seconded by Alderman Larry Dagen.

The proposed ordinance is scheduled for a public hearing and final reading at the board’s March 13 meeting.

It states that the board has previously passed ordinances establishing rental rates, fees and provisions for the use of Millington Arts, Parks and Recreation Department facilities. But it notes that the department has determined the need to “change some fees and establish others.”

During discussion shortly before the vote, City Finance Director John Trusty said the proposed ordinance does not affect “current fees.” And he has learned that new fees can be set by adoption of a resolution, which will be placed on the March 13 meeting agenda.

“Most of the fees will stay the same,” he noted. “We do have a few fees that we need to modify, which is why we want to do this at this time.”

In response to a question by Alderman Mike Caruthers, Trusty said the resolution will also create a committee to review fees for possible exemptions.