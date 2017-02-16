Public Safety February 16, 2017

City Court Reports

February 7, 2017

Fines

Jillian D Ashmead – 4872 The Holly Lane, Millington, no driver’s license

Courtney D Bennett – 3807 Rainford Drive, Memphis, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Ralph Ector – 822 Kippley Street, Memphis, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, $500 fine plus cost

Joe E Elliott – 7574 Clover Haven Drive, Millington, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine plus cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Aisha M Kyles – 9216 Morning Place, Cordova, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Thurman E Morrow – 6354 Old Millington Road, Millington, failure to appear to appear/booking and process, $50 fine plus cost, possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost

Rico S Rodrique – 41 Center Avenue, Munford, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Angle T Scott – 1434 Driver Street, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Alex D Small – failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, speeding $50 fine plus cost

Joseph A Taylor – 765 Houston Street, Memphis, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s on person, $50 fine plus cost

Terry M Weakley – 1530 Vollintine Avenue, Memphis, theft of property under $500, $250 fine plus cost

Clarke R White – 1429 Kney Street, Memphis, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost, misuse of registration, $50 fine plus cost, speeding, $50 fine plus cost

Clarke R White – 8542 Essex Court Cove, Cordova, failure to maintain control/safe location, $50 fine plus cost, failure to provide proof of insurance, $50 fine no cost, no driver’s license on person, $50 fine plus cost

Hearing waiver bind over

James Q Donegan – 4270 Sand Fox Cove, Memphis, theft of property over $500

James Q Donegan – 4270 Sand Fox Cove, Memphis, theft of property over $500

John Harding – 2305 Pamela, Memphis, violation of protection order/restraining order, violation of protection order/restraining order

Chaz E Murphy – 183 Keough Road, Collierville, evading arrest by motor vehicle, disregard red light, disregard red light, disregard red light, license to be carried and exhibited, improper display license plate, reckless driving

Michael Shane Rogers – 2146 Hyde Road, Ripley, violation of protection order

Sentences

Kacey Daniel Block – 4764 Janie Avenue, Millington, criminal trespass, 30 days at Shelby County Detention Center, 4 days credit

Kyle W Eubanks – 3838 Springton Street, Millington, domestic assault, 11 months and 29 days jail, 8 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 16 days probation with 13 days credit

Kyle W Eubanks – 3838 Springton Street, Millington, domestic assault, $1000 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 8 months 29 days suspended, 11 months 16 days probation with 13 days credit, attend In-patient rehab, random drug screens

Candice M Johnson – 7831 Harrold Cove, Millington, simple possession, $750 fine plus cost, 11 months 29 days jail, 11 months 19 days suspended, 11 months 19 days probation with 10 days credit, random drug screens

Jerry D Reed – 5084 Thompson Lot 95, Millington, theft of property under $1000, $500 fine plus cost, 11 months and 29 days jail, 9 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 19 probation, 10 days credit, restitution to victim

Fire Reports

Brush or brush and grass mixture fire

Jan. 31 – 8905 North Gragg

Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

Feb. 1 – U.S. Highway 51 North and Shelby Road

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill

Jan. 30 – U.S. Highway 51 North

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

Feb. 3 – Church Street and Veterans Parkway

Emergency medical assistance

Jan. 29 – 4000 block of Terrell Lane; 4000 block of Mary Lynn Drive

Jan. 30 – 4000 block of Vincent Drive; 4000 block of Autumn Sun Road; 4000 block of Clear Creek Drive; 5000 block of Easley Street; 8000 block of Wilkinsville Road; 7000 block of Harrold Street; 4000 Mary Lynn Drive; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

Jan. 31 – 4000 block of Oak Harbour Trace; 5000 block of Easley Street; 6000 block of Chase Road; 7000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North; 7000 block of Kiowa Street

Feb. 1 – 4000 Water Briar Road; 5000 block of Easley Street; U.S. Highway 51 North and Paul Barrett Parkway

Feb. 2 – 8000 block of U.S. Highway 51 North

Feb. 3 – Bucknell Road and Big Creek Church Road; 8000 block of Soderlund Drive; 7000 block of Memphis Avenue

Feb. 4 – 3000 block of Chambers Road; 5000 block of Easley Street; 5000 block of Easley Street; 7000 block of Church Street; 5000 block of Easley Street; 4000 block of Montgomery Street

Arrests

Jan. 23 – 35 year old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 52 year old Bartlett male charged with theft of property $500 or less, criminal trespass

Jan. 24 – 58 year old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or less

Jan. 25 – 19 year old Millington male charged with aggravated assault

Jan. 26 – 29 year old Millington male charged with domestic assault, domestic assault, aggravated assault

Jan. 27 – 53 year old Memphis male charged with domestic assault; 22 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear

Jan. 28 – 34 year old Millington male charged with speed limit violation, driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving; 24 year old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, speed limit violation; 25 year old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 22 year old Memphis male charged with failure to appear

Jan. 29 – 21 year old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 19 year old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 31 year old Atoka female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, public intoxication