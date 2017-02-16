Ripley spoils Lady Trojans’ Senior Night

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The night was supposed to belong to the trio of Millington Lady Trojan seniors Trevona DeSouza, Traci Clark and Marquisha Sanders.

But half the 12th graders only had half the evening to cheer. Feb. 7 was Senior Night for Millington in the William Osteen Gymnasium with the Ripley Lady Tigers in town. Prior to the game the girls were recognized during a ceremony.

Looking to place the cherry on top of the sundae with a win over the Lady Tigers, Millington was halfway there only trailing 25-18 at halftime.

Then the Lady Tigers used a 15-6 outburst in the third quarter to prevail 47-28.

Before Ripley outscored Millington 22-10 in the second half, the contest was close. Sanders had 8 points in the first quarter with a drive to the rim and a pair of three-pointers.

The Lady Tigers were ahead 12-8 heading into the second quarter. The Lady Trojans cut into the deficit when Keyona Jones made a layup to start the period.

Behind 15-10, the Lady Trojans received a bucket from Clark. Moments later Jones displayed her range hitting a triple to make the tally 17-16 in favor of Ripley.

Once again Ripley edge ahead 20-16 when Jones scored another bucket to make the score 20-18. The Lady Tigers closed out the first half with the final 5 points to lead 25-18. Ripley won the second half by 12 points to earn the district victory by 19 points.