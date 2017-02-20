Playhouse 51 presents the premier of Both Sides

Star Staff Reports



Playhouse 51 in Millington presents the premier of Both Sides, an original comedy by local award-winning author/director/actor Howard Pries. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17,and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees March 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road, sponsored by the Millington Arts Council.

Both Sides was a semi-finalist in the 2015 Neil Simon Festival, New Play Contest, and is the third play written by Pries. The New Play Contest attracts thousands of entries every year. This is the first production ever for Both Sides and Playhouse 51 is honored to be the venue Pries chose for this event.

Pries is also directing the play and will make himself available after each performance for a question and answer period with interested audience members. There will also be an opening night reception immediately following the March 3 performance.

The play revolves around Andrew Mitchell who leads a quiet, uneventful, unassuming life living with his mother and continuing a four-year relationship with his ever-patient girlfriend until a mysterious young woman walks into his book store and turns his cozy world topsy-turvey. As Andrew’s world begins to explode around him, this fast-paced comedy is very much in keeping with the hilarious standards set in that genre by Neil Simon.

For more information and ticket prices, view Playhouse 51 on Facebook, visit the website at www.playhouse51.com, or call 872-7170, or call Howard Pries at 634-0393.

Playhouse 51 is a non-profit community theater and a member of Tennessean for the Arts, Arts Memphis, Millington Area Chamber of Commerce, and South Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. The group is a participant in Arts Access.