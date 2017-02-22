Categorized | Business, News

BREAKING NEWS: Burkes opens Saturday, Zaxby’s set for March 6 debut

Posted on February 22, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

Burkes Outlet will open this Saturday in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

Across from the Shoppes of Millington Farms will be Zaxby's. It it scheduled to open March 6.

As crews put on the finishing touches, the Millington Zaxby’s is expected to open March 6.

Meanwhile across Highway 51 North at the Shoppes of Millington Farms, the latest debut will be Burkes Outlet this Saturday.

The city of Millington and the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce are planning ribbon cutting events for both establishments early next month. For more details on the recent commercial growth in Flag City, see Progress 2017 on newsstands and check millington-news.com for more information and updates.

