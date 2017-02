The City of Millington’s Board of

Zoning and Appeals (BZA) has

scheduled a meeting for Tuesday,

March 7, 2017, at 5:30 pm, at City

Hall, 7930 Nelson. Items for approval

are for a front setback and height

variance of the Millington Municipal

School new Performing Arts Theater

at 8057 Wilkinsville Road.

If there are any questions, call or email

Jason Dixon at (901)461-8595

j.dixon@millingtontn.gov