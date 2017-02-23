NEWS ALERT: Setting Up Shoppes

Posted on February 23, 2017.
Last week workers placed the name of store fronts on the structure known as the Shoppes of Millington Farms. Behind the already operating Apsen Dental and Buffalo Wild Wings, the logos of Petco, Burkes Outlet, Rack Room Shoes and Durham Sports can be seen on the shopping center. Those stores are expected to be opened next month. Visit each store’s website for more information about hiring.
Coming sooner across the street on Highway 51 North will be Zaxby’s. It is expected to be opened by the end of February.
And in other business news, the ninth Huey’s is coming to Millington this spring.
The Memphis burger chain is looking to open the last week of April at 8570 Highway 51 North in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.
The Millington general manager will be Hollis Ranson. The Millington location will join other Huey’s in Collierville, Cordova, Downtown Memphis, Germantown, Midtown, East Memphis, Southaven and Southwind.
Huey’s was founded in 1970 by Alan Gary. The Boggs family owns the restaurant today after buying it in 1976.
